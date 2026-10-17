Drones review: Film takes its time to deliver a meaningful message

Prakruthi (Siddhi Idnani), an angel and miniature artist, catches Kish’s attention through Sampangi, a drone. Smitten by her looks, he uses the device to befriend her before meeting her in person and proposing to her. But things take an unexpected turn when he gets trapped by her grandmother, a witch, and subsequently disappears.

One line Kish uses to impress Prakruthi, “I’m not like other men”, is repeated by other characters in similar situations. The repetition hints at the film’s larger point about how men approach women, often believing that a few familiar lines are enough to win them over. However, the significance of these moments becomes clearer only in the second half, when the central conflict begins to unfold.

The witch repeatedly warns Prakruthi against trusting men, appearing at intervals to unsettle both the character and the audience. The eventual reveal that the angel and the witch are the same person, along with the idea of men’s souls being trapped inside dolls in a dollhouse, offers plenty of scope for a compelling fantasy-horror narrative. Yet, these ideas are not explored as effectively as they could have been, and the scares rarely make the intended impact.