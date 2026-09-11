Drishyam The Conclusion to hit screens on October 2

CHENNAI: The much-awaited final chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise, Drishyam The Conclusion, is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film continues from where Drishyam 2 left off but features a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay.
The trailer, unveiled in Goa, promises another intense battle of wits as Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, faces a renewed challenge from the State.
Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who takes charge of the case and is determined to uncover the truth.
The Salgaonkar family has managed to keep the truth buried, with Vijay consistently staying ahead of the authorities.
However, Rajveer Singh Tomar's arrival threatens to change the equation. Prakash Raj further raises the stakes, while Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor reprise their roles.
The trailer hints at old secrets resurfacing, unanswered questions coming back into focus and new forces entering the game, setting the stage for an intense showdown between Vijay and the authorities.
The trailer launch was held in Goa, where the makers recreated the world of the franchise by taking media and influencers through locations associated with the films before unveiling the trailer in Panaji.
Drishyam The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, along with Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.
Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also written the screenplay along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.
The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.