Drishyam The Conclusion to hit screens on October 2

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film continues from where Drishyam 2 left off but features a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay.

The trailer, unveiled in Goa, promises another intense battle of wits as Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, faces a renewed challenge from the State.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who takes charge of the case and is determined to uncover the truth.