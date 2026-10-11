Drishyam: The Conclusion grosses Rs 42.71 crore on Day 9, worldwide total at Rs 452 crore

According to the makers, the film registered a 72 per cent increase on Saturday, which reflects the continued audience interest in the latest instalment of the crime thriller franchise.

"With a stellar Day 9 collection of Rs 42.71 crore worldwide, 'Drishyam The Conclusion' has taken its total worldwide collection to a phenomenal Rs 452.14 crore, while its overseas earnings have already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

"With its box office momentum showing no signs of slowing down, the film is now on track to cross the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide in just 10 days," the makers said in a statement.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment of the franchise released in theatres on October 2 and received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.