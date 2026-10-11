Drishyam: The Conclusion grosses Rs 42.71 crore on Day 9, worldwide total at Rs 452 crore

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn-starrer "Drishyam: The Conclusion" remained unstoppable at the global office, earning Rs 42.71 crore on Day 9 to take its total collection to Rs 452.14 crore.
According to the makers, the film registered a 72 per cent increase on Saturday, which reflects the continued audience interest in the latest instalment of the crime thriller franchise.
"With a stellar Day 9 collection of Rs 42.71 crore worldwide, 'Drishyam The Conclusion' has taken its total worldwide collection to a phenomenal Rs 452.14 crore, while its overseas earnings have already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
"With its box office momentum showing no signs of slowing down, the film is now on track to cross the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide in just 10 days," the makers said in a statement.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment of the franchise released in theatres on October 2 and received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.
The film, which sees Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law, had a blockbuster opening weekend crossed Rs 300 crore mark in just four days.
Besides Devgn, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return for the final instalment with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer pursuing the case.
The franchise, adapted from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit, began with the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat-directed “Drishyam” in 2015.
The story centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after his daughter becomes involved in a crime.
The story continued with the 2022 movie “Drishyam 2”, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.
“Drishyam: The Conclusion” is a Panorama Studios production presented by Star Studio18, and has been written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.