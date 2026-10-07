'Drishyam: The Conclusion' goes past Rs 300 crore mark at worldwide box office

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn's "Drishyam: The Conclusion", the final chapter of the crime thriller franchise, continued its stellar run at the worldwide box office with a four-day collection of over Rs 300 crore.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment of the franchise released in theatres on October 2 and received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.
The film, which sees Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law, had a blockbuster opening weekend where it minted Rs 270.22 crore.
In a statement, the makers said "Drishyam: The Conclusion" raked in Rs 34.16 crore on Monday, which took its box office score to Rs 304.38 crore.
Besides Devgn, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return for the final instalment with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer pursuing the case.
The franchise, adapted from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit, began with the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat-directed “Drishyam” in 2015.
The story centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after his daughter becomes involved in a crime.
The story continued with the 2022 movie "Drishyam 2", which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.
"Drishyam: The Conclusion" is a Panorama Studios production presented by Star Studio18, and has been written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.