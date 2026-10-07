'Drishyam: The Conclusion' goes past Rs 300 crore mark at worldwide box office

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment of the franchise released in theatres on October 2 and received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.

The film, which sees Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law, had a blockbuster opening weekend where it minted Rs 270.22 crore.