'Drishyam' changed my life even more than it changed my journey in cinema: Esther Anil

"To my parents, whom I didn’t even tell I got into LSE at first, because I knew they wouldn’t be able to afford it. Both my brothers were already on student loans. I didn’t have that kind of money either. No matter what grants or help you get, it still felt like an expensive decision. All they said was, 'We know how much you want this. Money will come. You are going.'," she said."My parents have flaws, and I do call them out from time to time. But what I can never ignore is how deeply they show up for their children. They will go to any extent for us. Sometimes it’s scary. But as children, as human beings, that’s what you want, parents who stand by you even if hell breaks loose. Thank you, Appa and Amma. Thank you for teaching me to dream, and to chase those dreams. Thank you for loving me the way you do," she said.