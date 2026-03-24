'Drishyam 3' release pushed; To now reach the audience on Mohanlal's birthday

On Monday, the makers announced the new release date of the highly discussed drama. The third instalment in the popular 'Drishyam' franchise will now reach the cinema halls on May 21, on Mohanlal's birthday. "Drishyam 3" was initially slated to release on April 2 this year, but has now been postponed.

Sharing the new release date with the netizens, Mohanlal wrote on his official social media handle, "The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release (sic)." The reports were doing the rounds for some time that the release of director Jeethu Joseph's next might be pushed.