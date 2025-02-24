Dragon was more like an apology to my parents for not becoming a doctor, says director Aswath Marimuthu

CHENNAI: Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose recently released film ’Dragon’ is well on its way to emerging a blockbuster, has now said that his film was more like an apology to his parents for not fulfilling their wish of seeing him become a doctor.

Taking to X, Ashwath, whose film was a sureshot success even before its release, introduced his parents. Posting their pictures on his timeline, he wrote, “Meet my parents , Marimuthu engira dhanapal and enga ponalum avar potutu pora jolna pai (Marimuthu aka Dhanapal and his bag where he takes everywhere).Chitra as Chitra. Dragon was more like a sorry to them for not becoming a doctor which they wanted after 12th and becoming an atrocious engineering student which I later realised was nothing cool.”

‘Dragon’, which released to positive reviews, was a sure shot success even before it released as the film had already recovered the amount that was invested in it just from non-theatrical business.

In fact, director Ashwath Marimuthu, in an exclusive interview to IANS, had earlier said, “We made this film on a budget of Rs 37 crores. Already, we have got back that amount from the satellite, OTT rights and other rights that have already been sold. We have got all bases covered.”

Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment too, in another interview to an online media entity, had confirmed this information. She said, “Dragon is a table profit for us. That is because OTT is sold, satellite is done – all business is done. Whatever theatrically we do, it will be a profitable venture for us. What is the scale of profit, we don’t know. Will it be two times, three times or will it be like 30 per cent or 40 per cent, we don’t know. But whatever we make, we are quite happy with it. “

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film has music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.