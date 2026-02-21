'Dragon 2' on the cards? Ashwath Marimuthu, Pradeep Ranganathan's cryptic posts suggest sequel to Tamil blockbuster

The fact that Ashwath Marimuthu had highlighted the number 2 in his tweet got fans excited. Adding to the excitement was Pradeep Ranganathan's tweet. Pradeep Ranganathan on his X timeline wrote, "Friend to Director transition took some time for me. But now I have the best in both with me. Coming soon:" and posted a picture of two dragons.

Earlier in the morning, actress Kayadu Lohar, who had played the female lead in the film, took to her Instagram page to post pictures of her on the sets of the film, she wrote, "Dragon turns 1 today! The journey where it all started. Thank you for giving me a place in your heart and for welcoming me so graciously. Pallavi will always be special.Thank you and congratulations @ashwath_marimuthu @pradeep_ranganathan @archanakalpathi @agsentertainment."