‘Double Occupancy treads a thin line successfully’

CHENNAI: Even as the Double Occupancy team enters our office, Samyuktha tells us, “We are a difficult bunch to manage.” However, things changed, when they started talking about their film with a lot of passion just as how they were all involved while making it. With just a couple of days left for the release, the team says that the film will be relatable to all sections of the audience. Here are some of the excerpts from the interview:
Just like the trailer and other promo elements, the movie too will be quirky and fun. Double Occupancy will have a lot of emotions and fun with an underlying message that won’t be preachy or convoluted. It is a love story with a fantasy element. While I started writing there were a few high points but in later stages of writing, I didn’t want those points to lose steam. I first bounced the idea to Santhosh on the sets of a music video shoot as a pilot film. It was him who said this could be a feature film. Santhosh took this to Anandita Sundar. She took it to Khushbu ma’am and the story came into life. Double Occupancy will cater to all sections of the audience. I believe I have handled a thin line that the film will tread in a careful, and smart way. I was wary of how things shouldn’t go wrong with every line I wrote.
Double Occupancy came to me at the right time. I knew that the industry had an opening for me somewhere and I had to use it wisely. I am fortunate to have met Aswin in a very different circumstance. He has the same fire in him like the hunger I have in me to do good films. That brought us together. The edge that Aswin has is his storytelling capabilities and what goes in his mind. When I listened to the story, I wanted to share it with everyone and also be a part of it. I want everyone to experience this story the way and my character of Rajini the way I liked it. To play a bartender, Aswin left it to me whether or not to train for it. I wanted to prepare for it because I am going to be in the zone for the next few months and that has paid off. I would like to train for the occupations I do in my films. I wouldn’t call it method acting but I want to justify what I do.
I am here to entertain people and there is a certain set of audience, who believe that I wouldn’t disappoint them with my choice of scripts. I’m very clear of meeting their expectations or even exceeding it. Double Occupancy is not your run-of-the-mill film that an actor chooses as an introducing movie. When it comes to the story, all four of us play equal roles and wouldn’t overshadow each other. All our stories are grounded in reality in the course of runtime. When I first heard the narration of my character of Priya and female Rajini played by Reshma, Aswin had gotten the reactions right even in writing. It was highly relatable. We don’t get to see the character of Priya often on screen in Tamil. But the audience would have come across such characters in real life, which is a huge responsibility in itself. I hope the audience get to see the authenticity and the quirk behind each of these characters.
The entire shooting was fun just like the script. This isn’t a story where everyone plays their part and can get the shot right. No. The entire team has to be on the same page and react to cues from each other. We play everyday characters, who are put in a peculiar situation. The magic works on screen when we all react together to a certain situation. It was good to hangout with all these young actors on sets (laughs). I don’t know if I could have played such a role five or six years ago. But there was a Telugu movie I did and underwent a two-month rehearsal for it. Those sorts of preparations helped me to get into the skin of Karthik’s character for Double Occupancy.
My followers have always supported me in my ups and downs and that has helped me push my boundaries. When I listened to Rajini, I found the name of the character so special. Also, when I listened to the character, I had no qualms in pulling it off as it connected with me so well. I was overwhelmed with the kind of messages flowing into my inbox on social media after my followers saw the glimpses from Double Occupancy. They are like my family now. Just like Rajini, I will land a Kamal too some time in my career. Rajini is a girl-next-door character. Not a lot of characters we watch on screen are relatable but Rajini is. The team, and the script fell into place for a creative process.