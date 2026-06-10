‘Double Occupancy treads a thin line successfully’

Double Occupancy came to me at the right time. I knew that the industry had an opening for me somewhere and I had to use it wisely. I am fortunate to have met Aswin in a very different circumstance. He has the same fire in him like the hunger I have in me to do good films. That brought us together. The edge that Aswin has is his storytelling capabilities and what goes in his mind. When I listened to the story, I wanted to share it with everyone and also be a part of it. I want everyone to experience this story the way and my character of Rajini the way I liked it. To play a bartender, Aswin left it to me whether or not to train for it. I wanted to prepare for it because I am going to be in the zone for the next few months and that has paid off. I would like to train for the occupations I do in my films. I wouldn’t call it method acting but I want to justify what I do.