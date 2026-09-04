Dorothy's OST to be presented as musical concert

The music for the film has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.The makers are also set to present the film’s OST through a live musical concert ahead of its release.

Recalling how the music for the film came together, Karthik Subbaraj said Ilaiyaraaja immediately connected with the film after watching its first cut.

“When Ilaiyaraaja sir saw the first cut of the film, he said, “Let us begin work (on the music of the film) from tomorrow morning at 8 am.’”At that point itself, Raja sir had said, ‘Even before the release of this film, let us release the OSTs of the film as an album.’ He had left the decision to release the songs as we wished. However, he wanted the OSTs of the film to be released as an album,” the filmmaker said.