Dorothy's OST to be presented as musical concert

CHENNAI: The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming Tamil film Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, have announced plans to release the film’s Original Sound Track (OST) as an album ahead of its theatrical release.
The music for the film has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.The makers are also set to present the film’s OST through a live musical concert ahead of its release.
Recalling how the music for the film came together, Karthik Subbaraj said Ilaiyaraaja immediately connected with the film after watching its first cut.
“When Ilaiyaraaja sir saw the first cut of the film, he said, “Let us begin work (on the music of the film) from tomorrow morning at 8 am.’”At that point itself, Raja sir had said, ‘Even before the release of this film, let us release the OSTs of the film as an album.’ He had left the decision to release the songs as we wished. However, he wanted the OSTs of the film to be released as an album,” the filmmaker said.
Subbaraj said he readily agreed to the idea and suggested releasing the album in vinyl format. The film features 18 OST tracks, while there are three songs in total. Two of the songs have already been released, with the final song set to be unveiled closer to the film’s release.
The vinyl edition of the Dorothy OST is scheduled to be launched on September 5.
Adding to the musical celebrations, the makers are also organising a special event titled the Dorothy Concert at Image Auditorium on September 5. According to Subbaraj, musicians will perform the film’s OSTs live and continuously for around 40 minutes.
Dorothy also stars Sananth and Rishikanth in prominent roles.The film is set in the 1990s and features cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Ganesh Siva. Dinesh Subbarayan has choreographed the stunts, while Sherif
M has handled the dance choreography. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on September 25.