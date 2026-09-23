‘Dorothy’ will make Tamil cinema proud, says actor Keerthi Suresh

Speaking at the event, Rishikanth thanked Karthik Subbaraj for bringing together a group of people who gave him the confidence to pursue cinema. Recalling his preparation for Dorothy, he said that he and Sananth were sent to Madurai for two months to prepare for their roles and underwent training sessions.

“We were trained like in Jigarthanda, which didn’t go well,” he said with a laugh, before adding that Karthik took them through script-reading sessions and prepared them for their characters.

Rishikanth also spoke about his 15-year friendship with Sananth and their shared struggles to find opportunities in cinema. The two would often joke about becoming heroes and asking each other to act in their respective films. “But that has become a reality today,” he said.