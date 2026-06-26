Don't want to fit into one genre: Actor Adah Sharma

CHENNAI: Actor Adah Sharma’s role of Aditi Verma in the recently-released Governor has been winning laurels for its stellar performance. In this interview with DT Next, she opens up on her upcoming projects, collaborating with filmmakers in the south and working across genres. Excerpts from the interview:
You just announced your next movie Gajra which is your debut in Marathi. What attracted you most to this story, and what made you say yes to the project?
Honestly, after horror in 1920, action in Commando, comedy in Sunflower, and drama in The Kerala Story, I wanted to do something that felt fresh and special. Gajra was like that. I promised the audience in Pune at a dahi handi event. There were these girls who said they watched Kerala story 10 times and since I spoke Marathi they said why don’t you do a Marathi movie ? I said i promise I will with a character that lives up to all your expectations.
Could you tell us about your character and the emotional journey she undergoes in the film?
I can’t give away too much but she oscillates from extreme innocence and naieveity to extreme darkness, strength and power.
The poster has you covered in blood.
Yes. I think that is a very brave decision by the director. He took a chance of going an unconventional ways to announce the film and I’m glad people loved it.
Are there any south Indian filmmakers or actors you would love to collaborate with in the future, and why?
I want to collaborate with everyone who wants to collaborate with me . It has to be mutual. Then only one can make magic .
More than chasing a particular actor or director, I chase interesting stories. The audience doesn’t buy a ticket thinking, “I hope Adah gets to tick another name off her wishlist.” They come for entertainment. So if the story is exciting, the character is unusual, and there’s an opportunity to do something I’ve never done before, I’m ready.
You enjoy a strong fan following across south. How different has your experience been working in south Indian cinema compared to Hindi films?
I’ve been very lucky because whether it’s Hindi films or south films, I’ve received so much love from the audience. In the south, fans have adopted me like that relative who came for a weekend and never left. In Hindi cinema, people know me as the girl from 1920, Commando, Sunflower, The Kerala Story... and in the South, they know me from Heart Attack, Kshanam, Rana Vikrama and other films. So sometimes I feel like I have multiple identities. If there was a police line-up, even I would be confused.
The working style can be different, the languages are different, the food is different, but the emotion is the same everywhere. Whether it’s Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, or Hindi, audiences laugh at the same funny scenes, cry at the same emotional scenes, and they all equally enjoy all the strange videos I post on Instagram and always encourage my madness.
From The Kerala Story to Bastar , Sunflower 2 ,Reeta Sanyal, Governor, 1920 you’ve been part of several films rooted in real-life events. Is this a conscious choice, or is it simply how the scripts have come your way? Can audiences expect to see you in completely different genres and characters in the near future?
Actually, right after The Kerala Story which was based on true incidents , I did Sunflower 2, from this college student and her trauma i became this bold bar dancer giving others trauma.
I think my filmography has been complete chaos. I started with horror in 1920, did action in Commando, thrillers, comedies, web series, dramas, South films, and then Reeta Sanyal where i played 8 charatcters.
My only conscious decision is choosing stories and characters that excite me. If a role makes me nervous, curious, or slightly worried about how I’m going to pull it off, that’s usually a good sign. I think audiences enjoy seeing actors surprise them. If I keep doing the same thing, even I would get bored.
So yes, audiences can definitely expect completely different genres and characters. One day I might be doing an intense real-life story, another day a comedy, then horror, then action, then something so unexpected that people will ask, “Adah, why?” and I’ll say, “Exactly. That’s why.”
The goal isn’t to fit into one genre. The goal is to keep exploring. As an actor, I want every new project to feel like the first day at a new school—exciting, slightly terrifying, and with no idea where I’ll end up by the final bell.