Don't want to fit into one genre: Actor Adah Sharma

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I’ve been very lucky because whether it’s Hindi films or south films, I’ve received so much love from the audience. In the south, fans have adopted me like that relative who came for a weekend and never left. In Hindi cinema, people know me as the girl from 1920, Commando, Sunflower, The Kerala Story... and in the South, they know me from Heart Attack, Kshanam, Rana Vikrama and other films. So sometimes I feel like I have multiple identities. If there was a police line-up, even I would be confused.

The working style can be different, the languages are different, the food is different, but the emotion is the same everywhere. Whether it’s Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, or Hindi, audiences laugh at the same funny scenes, cry at the same emotional scenes, and they all equally enjoy all the strange videos I post on Instagram and always encourage my madness.