Don’t try to get a ‘six pack’, actor Bharath advises youth

According to a Maalaimalar report , speaking at a recent programme, Bharath said achieving a six-pack requires major sacrifices and a drastic change in lifestyle. “It may sound easy to say, but it demands strict discipline and careful planning. One should be very cautious while trying to achieve such a physique,” he said.

The actor underwent an intense physical transformation for the film 555, in which he sported a six-pack body. Recalling the experience, he said the process required him to follow a highly restrictive diet and rigorous workout routine for nearly a year and a half.