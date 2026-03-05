Don’t try to get a ‘six pack’, actor Bharath advises youth

CHENNAI: Actor Bharath has cautioned youngsters against attempting to develop a six-pack physique without proper understanding of the physical strain involved, saying that the process can seriously affect one’s health if not done carefully.
According to a Maalaimalar report , speaking at a recent programme, Bharath said achieving a six-pack requires major sacrifices and a drastic change in lifestyle. “It may sound easy to say, but it demands strict discipline and careful planning. One should be very cautious while trying to achieve such a physique,” he said.
The actor underwent an intense physical transformation for the film 555, in which he sported a six-pack body. Recalling the experience, he said the process required him to follow a highly restrictive diet and rigorous workout routine for nearly a year and a half.
“For the film, I survived mostly on chicken, eggs, raisins and biscuits for about one-and-a-half years. It involved extreme dedication and sacrifices,” he said.
Bharath added that those determined to try achieving a six-pack should do it only once and avoid continuing such a demanding regimen for long periods. “If you decide to do it, try it once, show it if required, and then stop. Continuing it for long is not good for the body,” he said.
He again advised youngsters not to push their bodies too much just to achieve a six-pack look.