Don’t Trouble the Trouble: Fahadh and Ssara are the heart of this story

CHENNAI: Don’t Trouble the Trouble, directed by Shashank Yeleti and starring Fahadh Faasil and child actor Ssara Palekar, is a fantasy comedy that blends magic, humour and emotion. Designed as a children’s entertainer with an emotional layer for adults, the film manages to strike that balance for the most part.
The film introduces Suri (Fahadh Faasil), an ambulance driver who is willing to take up almost any challenge if there is money in it. Having grown up without parents or a family, Suri believes money is the most important thing in life. His desperation lands him in trouble when he tries to cheat and is caught by a local politician and don, Aslam Bhai (Mahesh Manjrekar). With Rs 25 lakh to repay within a couple of days, Suri takes increasingly desperate measures and eventually decides to kidnap a child.
Things take an unexpected turn when he ends up with Divya (Ssara Palekar). Their relationship becomes the heart of the film as Divya’s affection and friendship gradually change Suri. The man who once believed that money was all that mattered begins to understand the value of human relationships.
The first half does a good job of establishing Suri and bringing him and Divya together. One of the better sequences comes when Suri discovers Divya’s magical powers. The scene is well staged, with the CG and VFX adding to its visual appeal, while the humour keeps it entertaining. Mahesh Manjrekar also makes an impression as Aslam Bhai, bringing the required menace despite his limited screen time.
The second half, however, becomes more chase-driven and loses some of the charm of the first. Just when one expects more magic and comedy, the film leans into emotional scenes and extended chase sequences. Suri remains driven by money for much of the story, and it is only towards the end that his transformation becomes clear, when he makes a heroic attempt to honour his bond with Divya. The emotional payoff works, but more magic and humour could have made the second half stronger. Some lengthy portions and the extended heroic stretch in the climax also affect the pace.
The performances keep the film engaging. Fahadh Faasil is its biggest strength, moving easily between quirky humour and emotional moments. His performance in the climax is particularly effective as Suri finally confronts what Divya means to him. Ssara Palekar is equally impressive, bringing warmth, innocence and spontaneity to Divya. She performs with such confidence that there are moments when you might wonder who is having more fun on screen, Fahadh or Ssara. Venkatesh Kakamanu, as Suri’s loyal friend Mallesh, is another standout.
The CG work also deserves mention. The visual effects are used sparingly but effectively, particularly in the climax sequence involving fireflies. The magical portions are well executed, though there are only a few of them. More such moments could have made the film more engaging for younger audiences. Kala Bhairava’s music complements the emotional and fantastical portions. Shashank Yeleti’s film largely delivers on its promise. The description of it as a “children’s movie for adults” holds to an extent, offering enough innocence and magic for children while finding an emotional connection with adults.
The writing could have been tighter, particularly in the second half, but Don’t Trouble the Trouble remains a warm family entertainer, powered by Fahadh and Ssara’s performances, humour, emotional core and visual effects.