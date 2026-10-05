Don’t Trouble the Trouble: Fahadh and Ssara are the heart of this story

The second half, however, becomes more chase-driven and loses some of the charm of the first. Just when one expects more magic and comedy, the film leans into emotional scenes and extended chase sequences. Suri remains driven by money for much of the story, and it is only towards the end that his transformation becomes clear, when he makes a heroic attempt to honour his bond with Divya. The emotional payoff works, but more magic and humour could have made the second half stronger. Some lengthy portions and the extended heroic stretch in the climax also affect the pace.

The performances keep the film engaging. Fahadh Faasil is its biggest strength, moving easily between quirky humour and emotional moments. His performance in the climax is particularly effective as Suri finally confronts what Divya means to him. Ssara Palekar is equally impressive, bringing warmth, innocence and spontaneity to Divya. She performs with such confidence that there are moments when you might wonder who is having more fun on screen, Fahadh or Ssara. Venkatesh Kakamanu, as Suri’s loyal friend Mallesh, is another standout.