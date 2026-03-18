Don't share spoilers: 'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar to fans, urges them to stay till end credits

The second part of the Ranveer Singh-led spy saga will start its theatrical run with paid preview screenings, which will begin with 5:30 pm shows in many cinema halls across the country on Wednesday. The film will officially release in theatres on Thursday.

Dhar, who has written, directed and co-produced the movie, shared a statement on X and said the film is meant to be experienced on the big screen.

"Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made 'Dhurandhar' what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes," he said.