Dolly Parton: To the queen of country, we will always love you

Bill Friskics-Warren
Dolly Parton, a rhinestone-studded, rags-to-riches daughter of Appalachia who for 60 years ruled country music — and much of pop culture — with an outsize personality and down-home wit that enshrined her as one of America’s most cherished originals, died Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80.
Her death was announced by her family. A spokesperson said that she died after a brief battle with cancer and that she had been admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday.
From her hard-scrabble beginnings to glittering stardom, Parton’s life was the stuff of make-believe. Her songs spoke to millions, confronting privation and loss even as they radiated possibility and hope. She was, quintessentially, a uniter of people. In 2019, The New York Times ran a story with the headline “Is There Anything We Can All Agree On? Yes: Dolly Parton.”
Parton cannily exploited — and transcended — rural stereotypes and kitsch to fashion a folksy chic entirely her own. In the process, she became an international celebrity who headlined stadium tours, starred in Hollywood movies, built a business empire and appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone. Her at times girlish soprano notwithstanding, she was anything but the “dumb blonde” invoked in the title of her 1966 single.
“I’ve created this and played it up — the makeup, the whole persona,” Parton said, alluding to her plastic surgeries as well as her colloquial ‘Dollyisms’ in a 2002 interview with the Times. “But this isn’t all I am,” she added. “It’s not even most of what I am. Hopefully people can see beneath the hair to know there’s a brain, beneath the boobs to know there’s a heart and behind all the other stuff to know there’s some talent.”
Inducted into both the country music and rock ‘n’ roll halls of fame, Parton was the top-ranking female singer on country radio from 1967 to 1993, and had a total of 25 No 1 country singles. Her early breakthrough came in 1967 when she was hired as the ‘girl singer’ on ‘The Porter Wagoner Show’, a syndicated country music television variety program. Several years later, she had No 1 country hits with records including ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’.
Both songs were among about 3,000 titles she published in her lifetime, hundreds of which have been recorded by other artists, including Tina Turner, Norah Jones, the White Stripes, Merle Haggard, RuPaul and Whitney Houston. With Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette, Parton blazed a trail for women in country music, inspiring such contemporaries as Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, as well as latter-day hitmakers including Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift.
Stylistically, Parton’s music ran the gamut: mountain bluegrass and soul-inflected country-politan, disco-era pop and covers of classic rock touchstones written by Neil Young and Led Zeppelin — all of it rendered indelible by her irrepressible spirit and alternately keening and gossamer soprano drawl. In ‘Coat of Many Colors’, maybe her most beloved original, Parton plumbed childhood feelings of pride and humiliation.
The coat in question — quilted from rags and originally a source of delight and the expression of a mother’s love — becomes an object of ridicule at school.
So with patches on my britches
And holes in both my shoes
In my coat of many colors
I hurried off to school
Just to find the others laughing
And making fun of me
In my coat of many colors
My Mama made for me
“That little song is like a world of things,” Parton said of ‘Coat of Many Colors’ in ‘Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics’ (2020), written with Robert K Oermann. “It teaches about bullying, about love, about acceptance, about good parents.”
Empathy was a hallmark of Parton’s songwriting, perhaps nowhere so much as in ‘Down From Dover’ and ‘Daddy Come Get Me’, harrowing Southern gothic ballads about teen pregnancy and how patriarchy blames and victimizes young women. Assertive women populated Parton’s songs, notably in the workplace anthem ‘9 to 5’.
“It’s a rich man’s game / No matter what they call it / And you spend your life / Putting money in his wallet,” Parton sang in that theme song for the 1980 pink-collar comedy ‘9 to 5’, in which she also starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
Parton would go on to star in other films, among them ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ (1982), with Burt Reynolds; ‘Steel Magnolias’ (1989), with Julia Roberts and Shirley MacLaine; and ‘Straight Talk’ (1992), with James Woods.
In 1976, she became the first woman in country music to host her own syndicated TV series; a decade later, she had an hour-long variety show on ABC. But for all her reach and command as an entertainer, Parton viewed herself, first and foremost, as a songwriter.
Dolly Rebecca Parton was born January 19, 1946, the fourth of 12 children of Robert Lee and Avie Lee (Owens) Parton, in a one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Sevier County, Tennessee. Her father was a tenant farmer, and her mother was a homemaker who sang old Anglo-Celtic ballads and hymns while doing housework.
Parton may have grown up without plumbing, heat, electricity and other modern conveniences, but she always insisted that she also grew up happy, and that music offered her a refuge from want.
She started singing on radio and on TV at 10, on the ‘Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour’ in Knoxville, Tennessee, securing bookings with the help of her uncle Bill Owens, who also bought her her first guitar. The two would go on to write many songs together.
Parton made her recording debut in 1959, the same year she made her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. In 1962, she signed a songwriting deal with Tree International Publishing (now part of Sony Music Publishing). Two years later, she became the first person in her family to graduate from high school.
In 1966, Parton married Carl Dean, an asphalt contractor who shunned the limelight. The couple had met two years earlier, at a laundromat in Nashville, when Parton was 18. Dean died in 2025.
Parton is survived by six of her siblings: Willadeene Parton, Robert Lee Parton Jr., Stella Parton, Cassie Parton, Freida Parton and Rachel Ann Parton George.
After her 1980 recording of ‘9 to 5’ earned her two Grammy Awards and an Oscar nomination, Parton turned her attention to movies, TV appearances and the development, in the mid-1980s, of Dollywood, her Smoky Mountain theme park, among other business ventures.
She published her memoir, ‘Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business’, a New York Times bestseller, in 1994. The next year, she established the Imagination Library, a philanthropic endeavour through which more than 200 million books have been distributed to babies and young children.
A show about her life, ‘Dolly: A True Original Musical’, is scheduled to open on Broadway in early 2027.
Parton was nominated for more than 50 Grammy Awards, 10 of which she won, along with being recognised for lifetime achievement by the Recording Academy in 2011.
Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, and was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2005. In 2022, she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Michael Harriot, author, Black AF History: The Unwhitewashed Story of America
Here’s a quietly wonderful thing I noticed: If you talk to someone who was in choir or band at a majority Black HS, you’ll eventually discuss those annoying fundraisers for uniforms, instruments, etc. & a SURPRISING number will casually say: “Oh, Dolly Parton paid for ours
Joy Bhattacharjya, sports producer, quizzer, orator
...I’m not a fan because of Jolene, or I will always Love you. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a part of her Dollywood Foundation mails one book per month to each enrolled child from the time of their birth until they enter kindergarten. Currently reaches almost 850,000 children each month. In 2018, the charity sent out its 100 millionth book. She provided critical early funding for Covid-19 research in Vanderbilt, took one of the first vaccine doses available, and sang a version of Jolene with lyrics that went ‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine/I'm begging of you please don’t hesitate’. Dolly was giving, contributing, and fighting bigots and racism till the very end. RIP Dolly, you were something!
Connie Britton, actor, Nashville
I keep having these conversations with Dolly in my head today, like I did back in those Nashville days at the Ryman until I actually finally got to meet her in 2022. So today I’ve been telling her what an inspiration and godsend she has been to me and to so many. And she says, “You know honey, God is in you. Know and love every part of yourself. Let it shine as only you can. Use everything you’ve been given, all that you’ve come from. And use it generously, for joy and honesty and fun and service.” At least, yeah…that’s what she’s saying to me. Thank you Dolly. The blonds are really taking heaven by storm this week. 💔
Highlights
A heart as golden as her wig
In 1988 Dolly Parton pulled every 7th and 8th grader in Sevier County, Tennessee, into a room and told them to pick a buddy. She made them sign a contract.. if BOTH graduate, she hands you both $500. One fails, nobody gets paid. The county dropout rate went from 35% to 6%. She handed out the checks herself
In 1989 she offered $500 to every kid in the county who wanted to go to the local college
After the Gatlinburg wildfire (2016), which killed 14 people, injured 190 others, and destroyed more than 2,400 buildings in Tennessee, Parton sent 900 families $1,000 a month for six months. The fund raised more than expected, so she showed up in May and handed every one of those families another $5,000 on top. Then she quietly put $3 million into the recovery group that handles the years after the news trucks leave
Parton played a benefit concert in 2007, Dollywood and the Stampede matched it, and LeConte Medical Center opened in 2010 with a birthing unit and a women’s center in it.
In 2022 she started covering 100% of tuition, books, and fees for Dollywood employees
In April 1991, Parton famously partnered with the American Eagle Foundation to establish the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at Dollywood, creating the largest presentation of non-releasable bald eagles in the US
When Hurricane Helene (2024) came through in Western North Carolina, Dollywood Parks & Resorts, The Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage, partnered with Walmart to provide significant donations to flood relief across the Appalachian region. Parton also wrote a personal check for $1 million and her companies matched it
Parton started the Imagination Library – a non-profit – in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, to honour her father, who never learned to read or write. It has expanded internationally and operates across the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and Ireland
Parton received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and famously encouraged others to get vaccinated by singing a playful rewrite of her hit song ‘Jolene’ (‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate’)