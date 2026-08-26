Dolly Parton: To the queen of country, we will always love you

One of 12 kids

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born January 19, 1946, the fourth of 12 children of Robert Lee and Avie Lee (Owens) Parton, in a one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Sevier County, Tennessee. Her father was a tenant farmer, and her mother was a homemaker who sang old Anglo-Celtic ballads and hymns while doing housework.

Parton may have grown up without plumbing, heat, electricity and other modern conveniences, but she always insisted that she also grew up happy, and that music offered her a refuge from want.

She started singing on radio and on TV at 10, on the ‘Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour’ in Knoxville, Tennessee, securing bookings with the help of her uncle Bill Owens, who also bought her her first guitar. The two would go on to write many songs together.

Parton made her recording debut in 1959, the same year she made her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. In 1962, she signed a songwriting deal with Tree International Publishing (now part of Sony Music Publishing). Two years later, she became the first person in her family to graduate from high school.

In 1966, Parton married Carl Dean, an asphalt contractor who shunned the limelight. The couple had met two years earlier, at a laundromat in Nashville, when Parton was 18. Dean died in 2025.

Parton is survived by six of her siblings: Willadeene Parton, Robert Lee Parton Jr., Stella Parton, Cassie Parton, Freida Parton and Rachel Ann Parton George.

After her 1980 recording of ‘9 to 5’ earned her two Grammy Awards and an Oscar nomination, Parton turned her attention to movies, TV appearances and the development, in the mid-1980s, of Dollywood, her Smoky Mountain theme park, among other business ventures.

She published her memoir, ‘Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business’, a New York Times bestseller, in 1994. The next year, she established the Imagination Library, a philanthropic endeavour through which more than 200 million books have been distributed to babies and young children.

A show about her life, ‘Dolly: A True Original Musical’, is scheduled to open on Broadway in early 2027.

Parton was nominated for more than 50 Grammy Awards, 10 of which she won, along with being recognised for lifetime achievement by the Recording Academy in 2011.

Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, and was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2005. In 2022, she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.