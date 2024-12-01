Divyenndu joins Ram Charan's 'RC16' cast, see first look poster here

HYDERABAD: Makers of Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'RC16' have welcomed 'Mirzapur' fame star, Divyenndu to the cast. It will mark the debut of the actor in the South film industry.

On November 30, Vriddhi Cinemas, producers of the film, shared Divyenndu's first-look poster and announced his addition to the 'RC16' cast. In the poster, the 'Mirzapur' actor donned an animal-print shirt and black jeans.

His long beard and intense look exuded villainous vibes of his character in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Vriddhi Cinemas wrote, "Our favourite 'Munna Bhayya' will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor made for him. Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented and the compelling performer @divyenndu on board.

'RC16' is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

Shooting of the film is set to start soon. 'RC16' is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner Sukumar Writings while the music is composed by Oscar winner musician AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Divyenndu will be next seen in the film 'Agni'. It is written and directed by Rahul Dholakia. It stars Pratik Gandhi, Jitendra Joshi, Saiyami Kher and Kabir Shah in lead roles.

Earlier this month, Prime Video dropped the teaser of the film on its social media handle. The teaser starts with a burning building, followed by a fire brigade racing to the scene. It shows how firefighters courageously try to extinguish the fire.

The film portrays the story of courage and sacrifice made by the firefighters. In Agni, Gandhi portrays Vithal, a fearless firefighter, while Divyenndu plays Samit, his brother-in-law and police officer.

Agni is slated to release on December 6, at Amazon Prime Video. Divyenndu who impressed the critics and audience through his role in 'Madgaon Express' this year, initially, gained fame through his unhinged and violent character in the web series 'Mirzapur'. He played the role of Munna Bhaiya.

The series also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. The fourth season of the Mirzapur is currently in development and will be released soon.