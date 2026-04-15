Distributors extend support for ‘Jana Nayagan’ release, talks with OTT under way

CHENNAI: The distributors’ side has decided to extend full cooperation for the release of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Certification delay since January
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has been facing delays since January due to issues in obtaining certification from the Censor Board. The makers had earlier approached the court seeking clearance, but later withdrew the case, with the matter remaining unresolved even after the Revising Committee viewed the film.
The release was also held back as Vijay is contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with sources indicating that releasing the film during the poll period would be against Election Commission guidelines.
Leak, and release plans
In a setback to the team, the entire film was leaked online in HD quality on April 10, shocking both the makers and fans. Police have arrested six persons in connection with the leak and further investigation is under way.
Amid these developments, the production house held discussions with theatre owners and distributors regarding the film’s release. During the talks, distributors assured full support for releasing Jana Nayagan.
Sources said the makers are planning to release Jana Nayagan soon after the Assembly elections scheduled on April 23. Talks between the producers and an OTT platform are also scheduled to take place.
If the process goes as planned, Jana Nayagan is likely to hit theatres on April 24 or 25.