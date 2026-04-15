Distributors extend support for ‘Jana Nayagan’ release, talks with OTT under way

Certification delay since January

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has been facing delays since January due to issues in obtaining certification from the Censor Board. The makers had earlier approached the court seeking clearance, but later withdrew the case, with the matter remaining unresolved even after the Revising Committee viewed the film.

The release was also held back as Vijay is contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with sources indicating that releasing the film during the poll period would be against Election Commission guidelines.