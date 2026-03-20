Directors Lijo Jose, Balaji Mohan's Hindi debuts in Amazon MGM Studios lineup

Mehta said he has been a huge fan of Jose Pellissery, best known for "Angamaly Diaries", “Ee.Ma.Yau” and “Jallikattu”, and is thrilled to produce this movie.

“I think more than me, AR Rahman and Lijo Jose, has cult following and I'm part of the Lijo cult and so I'm in this film as a producer. It's a story that I heard three years ago and I said this is a story that needs to be told, but something that I want to sit back and watch, not live with the expectations of what comes with the story,” the filmmaker said at the Prime Video slate announcement press conference.

Backed by Aanand L Rai, “Nayyi Navelli” is a supernatural-comedy, featuring Gautam in the lead. It is co-produced by Himanshu Sharma, who also serves as the writer with Divy Nidhi.

“What drew me is that it is hatke, its original, it’s the originality that I’m fan of. When an original idea is backed by visionaries and a great team, I felt the magic to happen. The idea is to give best experience to the audience with the best of our ability. God has been kind,” Gautam said.