Directors Lijo Jose, Balaji Mohan's Hindi debuts in Amazon MGM Studios lineup

MUMBAI: Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday announced their upcoming theatrical films, including Hindi film “Dilkashi” from acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, Yami Gautam’s “Nayyi Navelli”, and Kunal Kemmu’s “Vibe”.
The other films in the slate are Rajkummar Rao’s “Raftaar” and Karan Johar’s home production movie “Kuku Ki Kundli”, starring Bhuvan Bam.
“Dilkashi” is produced by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, and stars Abhay Verma of “Munjya” fame along with Zahan Kapoor.
The film, written by Jose Pellissery and Karan Vyas, will feature movie by A R Rahman.
"United by passion, torn apart by volatility and an obsessive third lover, Rose and Atharva reunite in a seductive game of love, betrayal, fantasy, and dangerously irreversible second chances," read the official logline of the movie.
Mehta said he has been a huge fan of Jose Pellissery, best known for "Angamaly Diaries", “Ee.Ma.Yau” and “Jallikattu”, and is thrilled to produce this movie.
“I think more than me, AR Rahman and Lijo Jose, has cult following and I'm part of the Lijo cult and so I'm in this film as a producer. It's a story that I heard three years ago and I said this is a story that needs to be told, but something that I want to sit back and watch, not live with the expectations of what comes with the story,” the filmmaker said at the Prime Video slate announcement press conference.
Backed by Aanand L Rai, “Nayyi Navelli” is a supernatural-comedy, featuring Gautam in the lead. It is co-produced by Himanshu Sharma, who also serves as the writer with Divy Nidhi.
“What drew me is that it is hatke, its original, it’s the originality that I’m fan of. When an original idea is backed by visionaries and a great team, I felt the magic to happen. The idea is to give best experience to the audience with the best of our ability. God has been kind,” Gautam said.
Rai said the idea for “Nayyi Navelli” came from Sharma while they were working on their last movie “Tere Ishq Mein”.
“When I heard it, I felt we should make this one fast. We got a strong performer, Yami and a director, Balaji Mohan,” the filmmaker said.
"A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven, until her brother-in-law suspects that things may not be as perfect as they seem. The ideal bahu could very well be an evil force from an outer world!!! Can this family survive her?" according to the official logline.
Actor-turned-director Kunal Kemmu said he is overjoyed to not only helm but also act in the upcoming movie “Vibe”. It also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir.
The film marks his second directorial after the blockbuster success of his 2024 movie "Madgaon Express".
“I had a lot of fun making this film. I had an incredible cast with me. I'm very honoured to be working with somebody like Preity Zinda, who I've been a fan, of, Sparsh is incredible and we're launching Vanshika Dhir, who's a wonderful.
"We hope that when this film is ready to come out in theatres you give us all the love, come and support us and we make it worth your while,” Kemmu, who has also written and produced the film, said.
Zinta said she instantly gave her nod when Kemmu narrated her the story.
“According to Kunal, I was in a good mood (and that’s why I said yes). When I heard it, I just fell down laughing and it was just so funny and I just couldn't say no to it,” the actor said.
“Vibe” is about a clueless slacker and his by-the-book best friend—two men who can barely manage their own lives—find the fate of the nation in their hands when they accidentally stumble into a terrorist plot.
Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a glimpse into the world of his upcoming film, “Raftaar”, a drama of ambition, love and greed. It is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Rao’s wife and actor Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film.
“Raftaar” also features south movie star Keerthy Suresh in the lead.
“Kuku Ki Kundli” is about a hopeless romantic, who finds his perfect love story hilariously upended when a complication in his Kundli sets off family chaos, comic confusion, and a heartfelt journey that tests his courage and his belief in destiny.
It stars Bhuvan Bam, Wamiqa Gabbi, Manoj Pahwa, Geeta Agrawal, Suvinder Pal, and Sapna Sand.
At the event, production house announced that two upcoming Hindi films -- Kartik Aaryan’s “Naagzilla” and “VVAN - Force of the Forrest” starring Siddharth Malhotra -- will premiere on Prime Video after their theatrical run.
"Naagzilla” will feature Aaryan in the never-before-seen avatar of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Ichadaari (shape-shifting) ‘Naag’ embarking on an epic adventure.
Billed as a one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy, “Naagzilla” is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of the “Fukrey” fame from a script written by Gautam Mehra.
Johar, who has produced the film, said he fell in love with the idea when Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba narrated him with the story.
“I believe the stories of snakes always appealed to a large mass audience and it coupled with humour and Kartik Aaryan’s presence and chemistry and other actors in the film, it’s a Bonafide success,” Johar said.
Malhotra said “Vvan” is a “big screen” theatrical movie meant to entertain the audiences.
“We are excited about this film. It is a big cinema experience. It is lot of fun, intrigue. It has some prolific cast and I’m excited to be working with this wonderful team,” the actor said.
The movie also stars Tamannah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni.
“Vvan” is about a rational urban man, who defies his ancestral forbidden forest and awakens a divine goddess, only to realise that some powers exist beyond logic & he must rise as the village’s only saviour to protect his people from annihilation.