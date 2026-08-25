Director Vignesh Srikanth: 'Once More' is based on a particular part of my personal life!

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film, the director said, "This (the film) is a particular part of my personal life that I have made as a story for the big screens. I was in a very dark time. When I was in that time, the things that I went through -- somehow, I was able to see it as a particular point in cinema. I was able to turn it into a story."

He went on to say, "When I was changing it, I wanted to turn it into a hopeful film. That's what this film is about."

Stating that they wanted to make the point that somehow, eventually, everything will turn out better, the director said, "That's why we went with the title, 'Once More'. Somehow, everything will turn out better."

"The three years that I wrote this film, the two years that I waited for this film, I was able to turn it into a film. This is my memory of that thing. When I see this, I feel very fulfilled.I feel very happy. What's in this film is my heart. What's in this film is my passion," he said.