Director Sukumar gives cinematographers space for visual storytelling, says Rathnavelu

Talking about filming for Peddi, he shared, “Only one shot of straight hard light falling on his back to reveal his community. I don't want to emphasize, but I thought that is also a point because it's written in the story. Even when he was with Jagapathi Babu, untouchability is there. So instead of putting the camera on the face or to go the mid shot, the camera will follow the glass or pot or whatever. There is kind of we need to, as a cinematographer, I try to tell a story from a story point of view.”