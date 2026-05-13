Director Sukumar gives cinematographers space for visual storytelling, says Rathnavelu

CHENNAI: Sukumar is widely regarded as one of the most visionary filmmakers in the Indian film industry, known for redefining storytelling through his distinctive cinematic style and strong directorial vision. With multiple blockbusters to his credit, including the massive success of the biggest Indian film, the Pushpa franchise, Sukumar has carved a niche for himself through immersive and authentic visual storytelling that makes every frame feel grounded and real.
Recently, acclaimed cinematographer Rathnavelu, who has previously collaborated with Sukumar on films like Rangasthalam, spoke about his strong visual storytelling approach. While discussing his work on Peddi, he explained how he focuses on narrating the story through visuals and framing rather than relying heavily on dialogue. He shared that working with Sukumar, he feels he has an advantage, as the director similarly emphasizes visual storytelling, making the collaboration creatively aligned and expressive.
Talking about filming for Peddi, he shared, “Only one shot of straight hard light falling on his back to reveal his community. I don't want to emphasize, but I thought that is also a point because it's written in the story. Even when he was with Jagapathi Babu, untouchability is there. So instead of putting the camera on the face or to go the mid shot, the camera will follow the glass or pot or whatever. There is kind of we need to, as a cinematographer, I try to tell a story from a story point of view.”
Praising Sukumar for his strong visual sensibility, Rathnavelu shared, “With Sukumar, I have that big advantage because he also tries to emphasize visually. There are a lot of 90% directors who try to say everything in dialogue. That is where cinematographers, especially Indian cinematographers, don't have the scope to deliver some extra visuals, that's what I feel. Within so many dialogues, a cinematographer has to make the film look good, convey the tone, and convey the mood. It's a very tricky thing, actually, I feel, especially South Indian cinema. The dialogue is so big.”
After their acclaimed collaboration on Rangasthalam, director Sukumar is once again set to reunite with Ram Charan for a much-awaited new project. Sukumar has firmly established himself among India’s most influential filmmakers with the massive success of the Pushpa franchise starring Allu Arjun. The film went on to become one of the biggest Indian films, setting new box office and cultural benchmarks. Meanwhile, anticipation is also building for Sukuamr’s Pushpa 3: The Rampage, further amplifying excitement around his upcoming slate.