Director Shankar reveals reason behind choosing Ram Charan for 'Game Changer'; check here

CHENNAI: Ram Charan is all set to hit the big screens with his next movie Game Changer.

With director S. Shankar at the helm, the anticipation surrounding the film is immense. Promising to elevate the audience's cinematic experience, Game Changer is set to showcase Ram Charan in an intriguing avatar.

Amid the excitement, director Shankar revealed the reason behind casting the global star and praised his exceptional talent as an actor.

He also shared that Ram Charan’s decision to star in the film was made even before the release of his cinematic extravaganza RRR.

"Ram Charan's decision to do this film was made even before the release of RRR. Dil Raju felt that it would be good if Ram Charan was in this. It seemed appropriate to me too. Some of my stories are universal themes that can be applied to any hero, so they would be perfect for a big hero. There was a good journey with him in this film," said Game Changer director Shankar.

Speaking about Ram Charan's acting prowess, Shankar further added, "When you look at him, it seems like he is controlling the power inside. It also seems like he will explode when required. He is an artist who can give in-depth performances. He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully."

Game Changer is expected to feature Ram Charan as an IAS officer who goes all out to cleanse the corrupt political system.

Adding to the intrigue, the movie’s teaser showcases various looks of the actor, offering glimpses of high-octane action sequences intertwined with political elements. In addition to Ram Charan, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth.

Currently, the film's songs "Jaragandi," "Raa Macha Macha," and "Jaana Hairaan Sa" are topping the charts. The next song, "Dhop," is slated to be unveiled on December 22.

With Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography, this Shankar directorial promises to be a blockbuster and wreak havoc at the box office.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, the cinematic spectacle is set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.