Director Seenu releases two tracks from Idi Muzhakkam

CHENNAI: National Award-winning filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy has unveiled the lyrical videos of two songs from his long-delayed film Idi Muzhakkam, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Gayathrie in the lead.
Sharing the tracks, Kaana Vilakku Mayile and Adi Theni Santhaiyil, on social media, the director introduced the film’s ensemble cast, which includes Saranya Ponvannan, MS Bhaskar, Kanja Karuppu, Isakki Raghu, Anthony Daasan, Alan Tolstoy, Vetri Kumaran, Billa David, Yogi Devaraj, the late Marimuthu, Manobala and Soundararaja in a key role.
Produced by Kalaimagan Mubarak, Idi Muzhakkam has been awaiting a theatrical release for quite some time. The film premiered at the Pune International Film Festival in 2024, where it received a warm response from audiences.