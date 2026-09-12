Director Ram on casting Nivin Pauly in 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai': Nivin Pauly looked like Jesus!

A release date teaser that the makers had released recently has only added to the excitement of fans and film buffs.

The teaser released shows Nivin Pauly (an immortal man) feeding a biscuit to a mother rat in a train. Soori, who is presented as a "good man", is seen lamenting that the biscuits he had bought in Dubai for his son were being fed to a rat.

Nivin Pauly then sets the mother rat down which then makes its way to Soori, who makes no effort to give way to the rat to pass. Eventually, he does give way when Nivin Pauly signals him to.

The teaser then shows Nivin Pauly and Anjali dressed as those in an ancient civilisation. An elephant greets them and makes its way into the jungle as director Ram's voice is heard saying, "Be it a rat or an elephant, be it a tree or grass, everything is life. They are the souls of our ancestors. With their embrace, we arrive on October 1."