Director Rajkumar Periasamy believed in my police role in OM more than I did: Sai Pallavi

Participating in the audio launch of the film, held at Sairam Engineering College on Friday, Sai Pallavi said, "Rajkumar sir is amazing. I told him during our previous film that I wanted to be a part of his next film. Thundu potu vechen (I had booked a place). But he really made it happen for me. He believed in my police role more than I did. Thanks to everyone who worked on the stunt sequences. It was a great experience. Rajkumar sir has written the character with so many layers. He is every actress's dream director. The way he writes his women characters rocks."

The actress also recalled how her character in her previous film was repeatedly associated with the name 'Mammootty' and how she has now got the opportunity to share screen space with the Malayalam superstar.

She said, "Pona padathula Mammootty Mammootty nu solli, ippo Mammootty sir kooda. I don't know if I manifested it."

Producer Shraddha Agarwal of RTake Studios said, "Every film we have made under the RTake banner has had a special connection with Chennai, and with OM, we are taking that association to an even bigger scale. This is undoubtedly our biggest film yet. Dhanush sir has made this journey truly wonderful with the kind of person he is, and Rajkumar sir's dedication and commitment to the film have been incredible. The love and enthusiasm audiences have shown for OM so far mean a great deal to us. We hope that this affection only grows stronger when the film reaches theatres on November 20."

The event brought together audiences, music lovers and fans in an atmosphere charged with excitement and anticipation. Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, director Rajkumar Periasamy, producer Shraddha Agarwal of RTake Studios and music composer Sai Abhyankkar were among those who graced the occasion.