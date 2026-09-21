Director Ra Saravanan begins next film on social issue, Nandhan 2

Nandhan 2 focuses on another social issue

Following Nandhan (2024), Saravanan is once again focusing on a subject connected to a larger social issue.

Shooting for Nandhan 2 is currently in its final stages, while post-production work is progressing simultaneously.

Further details about the cast, including the lead actors, actresses and supporting artistes, as well as the technical crew, are expected to be announced by the makers in subsequent updates.