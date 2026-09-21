Director Ra Saravanan begins next film on social issue, Nandhan 2

CHENNAI: Director Ra Saravanan, who explored the struggles faced by Dalit panchayat presidents through his 2024 film Nandhan, is now working on his next project, Nandhan 2. Produced by Ra Entertainment, the film is written and directed by Saravanan, with music composed by Nivas K Prasanna.
The title look of Nandhan 2 has been released, offering a glimpse into the film's subject. The poster features a black-and-white setting, with the reflection of journalists and camera crews seen on a metal vessel held by a young girl. The title Nandhan 2 appears in red at the centre of the reflection.
Following Nandhan (2024), Saravanan is once again focusing on a subject connected to a larger social issue.
Shooting for Nandhan 2 is currently in its final stages, while post-production work is progressing simultaneously.
Further details about the cast, including the lead actors, actresses and supporting artistes, as well as the technical crew, are expected to be announced by the makers in subsequent updates.
The first Nandhan(2024) starred M Sasikumar as Koozhpaana, Balaji Sakthivel as Koppulingam and Sruthi Periyasamy as Selvi. The film followed Koozhpaana, an oppressed domestic worker who is manipulated into becoming the president of a reserved village panchayat by dominant-caste leader Koppulingam.