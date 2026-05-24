Director Prashant Pandiyaraj on turning actor with rural crime series ‘Warrant'

Talking exclusively to IANS, director turned actor Prashant Pandiyaraj said, "After I finished writing this series, the story demanded a new face for its lead character. The audience should not have any image of the person who plays this role in their minds. They should not know anything about him. We wanted an actor who did not have an image for this role." Prashant Pandiyaraj further explained, "The time we had for picking that face was very limited.

We had to pick a face, train him and shoot eight episodes and complete the series in the stipulated time - We started shooting on January 5 and the series released on May 22. When we started, we had only plans to shoot seven episodes but the story demanded eight and therefore we changed it to eight. Zee5, the OTT platform, had a lot of faith in me." Giving out more details, Prashant Pandiyaraj said, "The series has been directed by my associate.