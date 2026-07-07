Director Niranjan: 'Mr Bhaarath' will be about a boy who does not know how to propose to a girl

Talking to IANS, director Niranjan said, "The plot for this film came from an idea which we used for our youtube channel. It was about a boy who does not know to propose to a girl. What's more, he is someone who does not even know when a girl is proposing to him. However, he is in a situation where he will have to get married and what is more, he will have to get married by falling in love."

Going to explain further, he said, "This film is not content-driven but character-driven. The protagonist character in this film will not behave or speak in a way we expect it to. However, what he speaks will not be wrong or incorrect. This film is a rom-com. Falling in love is something that is usual. But what will be special about this film is how does a character like this react in a romantic situation."