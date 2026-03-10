Director Mano Ve Kannathasan’s next officially launched

Director Mano Ve Kannathasan is known for his work in Irudhi Pakkam. Now, he is back with another murder mystery.
The film was officially launched with pooja on Tuesday.
Unlike conventional thrillers, this film is expected to explore a new narrative space that has not been attempted before in Tamil cinema. Billed to be an intense investigative thriller, Kumaran Thangarajan, Smeha, and Rajesh Balachandran will be seen in lead roles.
The story unfolds around Trichy and Perambalur. To maintain authenticity, the film’s shooting will take place extensively in and around these regions.
Lokesh Elangovan handles the cinematography, while Ram Pandian is in charge of editing.
The music for the film is composed by Jones Rupert.
Other details about the film on title, first look, teaser, trailer and release date, will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.