Director Karthik Subbaraj teams up with maestro Ilaiyaraaja for next Tamil film, Guneet Monga to produce

And during the composition sessions for the background scores I felt the audio should be released as an album itself as it has shaped up so well that am confident my fans will enjoy it. I hope this journey will create something that reaches people's hearts," said Ilaiyaaraja as quoted in a press note.

Speaking about the collaboration, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj said, "Working with the legendary Ilaiyaraaja sir has been a lifelong dream, and to finally have The Maestro compose music for my 10th film feels surreal and deeply special. As someone who has admired and celebrated his music for years, this collaboration means a great deal to me personally and creatively. I'm also excited to be joining hands with Sikhya Entertainment and Jio Studios on this film, alongside Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. I can't wait for audiences to experience what we're creating together," as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.