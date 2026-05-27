Director Dharani Rasendran film's shooting wrapped up

Produced by J.K. Film International J Kamalakannan, the yet-to-be-titled film has officially wrapped up filming, marking an important milestone for a project that has steadily built curiosity among film enthusiasts.

Sources close to the unit of the film have now disclosed that the film will feature filmmaker-actor Sasikumar in a pivotal role as an INA officer. While Sasikumar plays the protagonist's role, the others in the star-cast include Samuthirakani, Kishore, Seyon, Bhavani, and Sshivada. Adding to the excitement, actor Ashok Selvan will be seen in a special cameo appearance, further elevating expectations surrounding the film.