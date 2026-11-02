Director, actor Abishan Jeevinth, wife Akkila blessed with baby girl

Taking to his Instagram timeline to share a picture of him holding the new born baby, the actor and director wrote, "Officially A Girl Dad :)."

Interestingly, the director turned actor had only a couple of days ago penned a touching wedding anniversary post to his wife. He wrote, "You stayed with me, you’re staying with me, and you stay with me. Happy 1st Anniversary @akkila_abishanjeevinth :)"

For the unaware, the director and actor had, in October last year, wed his longtime girlfriend Akkila at a grand ceremony that was attended by the families and friends of the couple.

The wedding had taken place at Hanu Reddy's Poes Garden in the city and was attended by the parents, relatives and friends of the couple.

2D Entertainment chief co-producer Rajasekar Pandian was among those who attended the wedding and congratulated the couple.