Director A R Murugadoss to make Bollywood debut as producer

The film will be directed by Balaji Ganesh, who had earlier worked as a co-director with Murugadoss. Actor Sunny Deol will play the lead role in the project. The film is said to be jointly produced by Murugadoss along with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment. An official announcement regarding the project is expected soon.

Murugadoss, one of the leading directors in Tamil cinema, began his career with the film Dheena (2001). He has since directed several successful films and recently directed Madharaasi (2025) starring Sivakarthikeyan, which received a positive response.