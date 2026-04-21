Director A R Murugadoss to make Bollywood debut as producer

CHENNAI: Filmmaker A R Murugadoss is set to make his debut as a producer in Bollywood with a new Hindi film, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The film will be directed by Balaji Ganesh, who had earlier worked as a co-director with Murugadoss. Actor Sunny Deol will play the lead role in the project. The film is said to be jointly produced by Murugadoss along with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment. An official announcement regarding the project is expected soon.
Murugadoss, one of the leading directors in Tamil cinema, began his career with the film Dheena (2001). He has since directed several successful films and recently directed Madharaasi (2025) starring Sivakarthikeyan, which received a positive response.
He had earlier entered Bollywood as a director with the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini, which was a remake of his own 2005 Tamil film Ghajini starring Suriya. His Hindi filmography also includes Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, a remake of Vijay’s 2012 Tamil film Thuppakki, along with Akira and Sikandar.
With this project, Murugadoss expands his presence in Hindi cinema, taking on the role of a producer for the first time.