Dimple Hayathi's look in Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' revealed

Taking to their social media timelines to release the look of Dimple Hayathi as Mandaram, the makers said, "Introducing M A N D A R A M. Beauty the world desired... A soul it never understood."

The poster features Dimple in a bold and stunning avatar, draped in a fiery red saree. She is seen seated gracefully yet intensely, holding a traditional palm-leaf hand fan. Her styling, along with the rustic background featuring an antique brass box and traditional elements, perfectly captures the authentic 1960s period setting. Her expression is sharp and unapologetic, hinting at a very strong personality.

Sources close to the unit say that Mandaram will be a bold and powerful character who simply does not care for the world. She carries a highly flammable attitude that matches the intense, red-hot vibe of her poster. She brings a unique fire to the film, standing strong in the storm of Bhogi. Sources inform that the unit shot several high intensity action sequences recently.