Dilli Babu, producer of Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule, dies at 50

CHENNAI: Dilli Babu, who has produced successful Tamil films like Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule, and Bachelor passed away at the age of 50 on Monday. His production house, Axess Film Factory, confirmed the news of his demise on social media.

Dilli Babu, who was living with his family in Perungalathur here was suffering from health issues and was undergoing treatment for the past few months, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Ashwath Marimuthu, director of Oh My Kadavule, condoled the producer's death through his X account. He wrote, "Dilli sir ! ! My heart is broken ! U were a wonderful producer and I ll cherish the love u had for me ! The moment of meeting u for the first time and narrating OhMyKadavule still flashes in my mind and makes me cry. My life changed after that narration ! I love u sir. RIP (sic)."

The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu wrote on X, "Very disheartening and shocking to hear about the passing of my dear friend, producer Dilli Babu sir. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Gone too soon. #RIPDilliBabu "

Dilli Babu had made his debut as a producer in 2015 with the movie Urumeen.

He has also produced Maragadha Naanayam, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule, and Bachelor, among others.

One of his ongoing projects was Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Valaiyam.