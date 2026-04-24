Dileep's next film titled 'Neekkam'

The title poster of 'Neekkam', which was until now being referred to as D152, showed Dileep sporting an intense look on his face, even as he held an umbrella to shield himself from a downpour. Sources close to the unit have disclosed that the film will be a gripping thriller. For the unaware, the film is being directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, who is the son of well known filmmaker Shaji Kailas.

The film is being produced by Sandiep Senan of Urvassi Theatres, who is best known for having produced critically acclaimed films like 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum' and 'Vilaayath Buddha', along with Alex E Kurian. Sangeeth Senan and Nimitha Francis M are co-producing this film along with Sandiep Senan and Alex E Kurian.