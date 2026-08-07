Dil Chahta Hai' gave us credibility, a milestone in our careers : Shankar Mahadevan

Asked whether the film marked a turning point in their journey as composers, the singer-composer said, "Well, I would not call it a turning point. I would call it a starting point." The trio had previously composed songs for "Dus" and "Mission Kashmir" but "Dil Chahta Hai" was the first major success for the trio.

Mahadevan still remembers the day Farhan approached them to compose the music. Farhan would go on to make "Lakshya" and the "Don" series before turning to acting and establishing himself as a star.

"Farhan was just 24 years old when he came to us. He had a vision. He wanted to make a film that had a part of his own life reflected in the script he had written. I remember the script was around 60 pages and it was very interesting.

"Even Farhan was not completely sure about Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and we also told him, 'Let us see how this working relationship develops. We will work together and see what happens. If you feel our chemistry works, we will continue. Otherwise, you are free to explore other composers."

Farhan's father, legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar was already on board to write the songs and the group gathered at Farhan's friend and producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani's bungalow in Khandala for a trial music-setting session for over a week.

"Within about three and a half days, we finished composing all the songs. After that, we had nothing left to do. We were just walking around, eating, and enjoying our time there because the music was already complete. We later recorded songs for over a month but the actual composition was done within days. Those were some of the most memorable moments of our creative journey," the musician recalled.

Mahadevan has many fond memories of discussing and refining songs with Javed Akhtar, especially the track "Jaane Kyon".

"Everyone was sleeping in the morning and only Javed Saab and I were awake. There was a swing outside Ritesh's house. Javed Saab and I were sitting there, and he said that this should not be in a typical song format. It should feel more like a conversation.

"Like someone asking a friend, 'Yaar, kyun? Jaane kyon log pyaar karte hain? Jaane kyon woh kisi pe marte hain?' It should feel like a normal conversation between friends. So I said, 'Why don't we play with the words jaane kyon?' Just repeat the phrase - jaane kyon, jaane kyon, jaane kyon. Then he asked the assistant to bring a piece of paper. Right there, sitting on the swing --without instruments and music -- he wrote the entire song in about five minutes."

Similarly, the opening tune for "Woh Ladki Hai Kahan" was composed while Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were travelling to Khandala.

"It was raining heavily, and I think Ehsaan had a Zen car. We were sitting inside, and this band called Afro Celt was playing. Afro Celt is Celtic music - a very typical Scottish style of music. There was this rhythmic pattern playing: So I thought, why don't we create a song where the hook is not a lyrical hook, but a musical hook?"

And that's how "Woh Ladki Hai Kahan" was composed.