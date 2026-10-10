''Dhurandhar: The Revenge'' soundtrack submitted for Grammy consideration across eight categories

MUMBAI: The chartbuster soundtrack of Ranveer Singh-starrer "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has been submitted for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards across eight categories, production banner B62 Studios has announced.
The studio, founded by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh, is planning a campaign seeking international recognition for the music composed by Shashwat Sachdev.
B62 Studios shared the news on social media on Friday.
"Dhurandhar: The Revenge for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love #ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC," th studio wrote on X.
"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has been submitted in categories spanning film music, Asian pop, global music, pop, rap, electronic music and remixed recordings.
The campaign features nine entries, including the soundtrack album and individual songs.
The album has been submitted in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category, while "Phir Se", sung by Arijit Singh, is being considered for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Other entries include "Aari Aari" in Best Asian Pop Music Performance, "Jaan Se Guzarte Hain" and "Kanhaiyya" in Best Global Music Performance, "Jaiye Sajana" in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, "Destiny - Mann Atkeya" in Best Rap Performance, "Vaari Jaavan" in Best Dance/Electronic Recording and "Hum Pyaar Karne Wale" in Best Remixed Recording.
The Grammy campaign comes months after the "Dhurandhar" franchise emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema.
The series began with Dhar's "Dhurandhar", released in December 2025, which followed an undercover Indian intelligence operative, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Singh), who assumes the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate Karachi's criminal underworld and dismantle a terror network.
The film, which also featured Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, earned more than Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, according to trade estimates.
Its sequel, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", released in March 2026, continued the story and surpassed its predecessor at the box office.
Trade estimates put its worldwide collection at more than Rs 1,800 crore, taking the combined earnings of the two films beyond Rs 3,000 crore.
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the films feature music by Sachdev, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and other contributors.
The soundtrack of the sequel includes original compositions as well as reinterpretations of existing songs.
The Grammy submissions are part of a campaign for consideration and do not guarantee nominations. Entries must meet the Recording Academy's eligibility requirements and proceed through its voting process before nominees are announced.