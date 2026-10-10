''Dhurandhar: The Revenge'' soundtrack submitted for Grammy consideration across eight categories

The studio, founded by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh, is planning a campaign seeking international recognition for the music composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

B62 Studios shared the news on social media on Friday.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love #ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC," th studio wrote on X.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has been submitted in categories spanning film music, Asian pop, global music, pop, rap, electronic music and remixed recordings.