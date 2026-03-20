'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' opens to strong response from audiences

The film released in theatres on the back of record advance bookings — over 15 lakh tickets sold, including paid previews on Wednesday — and follows the success of the first “Dhurandhar”, which earned Rs 1,300 crore worldwide after its December 2025 release.

Audiences who watched the day one shows in Mumbai came away largely impressed, with many calling the movie a "paisa vasool" watch and some already planning repeat visits.

"Five out of five. Please go watch it. It's totally paisa vasool. Do not get up until the lights come on," said one moviegoer who had turned up for the first-day-first-show.

The exuberance was hard to contain for viewers stepping out of theatres, with many refusing to reveal plot details while insisting others must experience the film themselves.