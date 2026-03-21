'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues strong box office run, earns Rs 226 crore net in two days

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had delivered a record-breaking opening, earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday and Rs 102.55 crore on its first day on Thursday.

On day two, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" collected a net of Rs 80.72 crore. It two-day net collection currently stands at Rs 226.27 crore, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk.

Jio Studios, the production house behind "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" as well as its predecessor "Dhurandhar", is yet to release an official statement on the film's box office performance.