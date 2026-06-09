‘Dhurandhar’ fame Danish Pandor opens up on working with Imtiaz Ali in ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Danish, who is set to make a special appearance in the film, shared that he auditioned for the role just before the release of Dhurandhar and had already wrapped up shooting for the film prior to its theatrical release. Speaking about performing in front of Imtiaz, Danish stated, “So, whenever I used to perform or any other actor used to perform, he was right there, standing in front of you and seeing you as if he's watching a play. And yeah, so that was a different feeling and an experience for me as well.”