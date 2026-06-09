‘Dhurandhar’ fame Danish Pandor opens up on working with Imtiaz Ali in ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

MUMBAI: Actor Danish Pandor has opened up about working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali in his upcoming film “Main Vaapas Aaunga.”
In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Danish, who is set to make a special appearance in the film, shared that he auditioned for the role just before the release of Dhurandhar and had already wrapped up shooting for the film prior to its theatrical release. Speaking about performing in front of Imtiaz, Danish stated, “So, whenever I used to perform or any other actor used to perform, he was right there, standing in front of you and seeing you as if he's watching a play. And yeah, so that was a different feeling and an experience for me as well.”
Talking about working with the filmmaker, Pandor added, “Extremely humble soul, very polite, very, very calm, and he knows exactly what he wants from an actor. And he'll make sure that he takes that thing out. And he doesn't look at the monitor. He looks at the actor performing. Yeah. So, that's a That's a different thing, yeah.”
Danish Pandor, who received widespread appreciation for his strong performance in ‘Dhurandhar 2’, has kept details about his character under wraps, but hinted that even though it is a special appearance, the role plays an important part in the story.
On a related note, “Main Vaapas Aaunga” also features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in important roles. The musical score is composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is jointly produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films’ Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 12, 2026.