'Dhurandhar' action director defends violence in film, says it's not 'mindless action'

Gulab has an impressive filmography of 500 titles including "Shootout at Lokhandwala”, “Ek Villain”, “Saiyaara”, and OTT series “The Family Man”, “Rana Naidu”, “Guns & Gulaabs”, but the action-director says "Dhurandhar" has finally given him his due.

"People used to praise action in South films. It feels good that action in Hindi films is finally being appreciated," Aejaz, who has been working in the industry for close to four decades, told PTI in an interview.

Aejaz said he spent 135 days filming action sequences in “Dhurandhar”, preceded by 70 days of intensive prep.

Unlike many Bollywood projects where action is rushed due to budget or time constraints, the action-director said Dhar gave him time to plan the action scenes.

“The action is part fiction, part reality. Aditya sir gave me a free hand to do whatever I wanted. We designed every action sequence keeping the story, character, and their angst in mind and then we would run it through him for his inputs,” Aejaz, who was earlier set to team up with Dhar on his debut feature, “Uri: The Surgical Strike” but couldn’t due to date issues, said.

For “Dhurandhar”, the action-director led a massive team including seven assistants, 12 stuntwomen, and nearly 300 stuntmen.