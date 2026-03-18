'Dhurandhar 2': Buoyed by strong booking numbers, trade exhibitors hope film will break many records

With just two days to go for its release, the film's paid previews, which open on Wednesday from 5.30 pm onwards, are almost booked with more than 4 lakh tickets sold.

"I hope it breaks the record of ‘Dhurandhar’ one and hope it turns out to be the first film to cross Rs. 1,000 crore nett box office in Hindi, besides, the contribution from dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. I hope that’s an addition to Rs. 1,000 crore.

"In terms of box-office, we are looking at Rs 45 to 50 crore nett on Wednesday (pre-release paid previews), which is a weekday, and it’s starting from half-day," Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited, told PTI.