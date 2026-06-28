'Dhurandhar 2', 'Border 2' and 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' among first-half 2026 success stories

Several highly anticipated titles, including Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis", Varun Dhawan's "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", Ayushmann Khurrana's "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", Karan Johar's production "Chand Mera Dil", underperformed, according to Wankhede.

"These highly anticipated films were expected to perform well, but they didn't," he said.

Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning & strategy, PVR INOX Limited, added that films, big and small, with "big heart" got garnered love from people.

He gave the example of "Main Vaapas Aaunga", which opened to positive reviews on June 12 but had a slow start at the box office.

However, strong word of mouth helped it gather momentum in its second week, prompting exhibitors and distributors to increase the number of shows across the country.

"Content is the king and the response to 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is an example of that... If it is just scale and no content, then maybe people will come for the first weekend but the excitement will reduce after that," Gianchandani told PTI.

"If the film has content and scale, that's the ultimate thing. A movie like 'Dhurandhar' opened big and it kept getting bigger. But even if the content is there and the scale is small, even then people turn up in theatres because people want to be entertained, they want to cut off from their day-to-day life," he said.

According to Gianchandani, the first six months of 2026 saw a 10 to 12 per cent rise in admissions and a 16 to 17 per cent increase in overall box office collection compared to the same period last year.

Bihar-based exhibitor and distributor Vishek Chauhan said the overall trend indicates strong audience intent, provided the content resonates with them.

"The first six months have been pretty decent... So the good thing is that audiences are coming out in huge numbers, people are clearly giving us signals that they want to watch movies in theatres. If you give them the content, they are in the mood to enjoy right now," Chauhan told PTI.

He also noted that the theatrical momentum was impacted by the temporary slowdown during the IPL season and election period. The conflict in West Asia also led to postponement of many films, he added.

"We had a slightly dull period between April and May because of the IPL and the elections which were being held across the country. Also, filmmakers cancelled the release of films like, 'Toxic' and Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi', which disrupted the calendar for the whole release schedule," Chauhan noted.