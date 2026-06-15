Dhruva Natchathiram release delayed again

CHENNAI: The release journey of Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram has hit yet another roadblock
According to reports, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has sought an additional 30 days to settle pending financial issues linked to the long-delayed spy thriller. The request comes even as efforts were being made to release the film on June 18 following a favourable order from the Madras High Court earlier this year.
The court had previously cleared the way for the film’s release, subject to certain conditions, including routing the film’s revenue through an escrow account to address creditors’ claims. However, fresh legal challenges and unresolved financial obligations have once again cast uncertainty over the release plans.
Directed by Gautham Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One Yuddha Kaandam stars Vikram, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, R Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran and Vinayakan. The spy thriller has been in the making for over a decade and remains one of the most-awaited unreleased Tamil films. Fans are now awaiting the court’s next decision, which is expected to determine when the long-pending project can finally make its way to theatres.