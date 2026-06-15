Dhruva Natchathiram release delayed again

According to reports, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has sought an additional 30 days to settle pending financial issues linked to the long-delayed spy thriller. The request comes even as efforts were being made to release the film on June 18 following a favourable order from the Madras High Court earlier this year.

The court had previously cleared the way for the film’s release, subject to certain conditions, including routing the film’s revenue through an escrow account to address creditors’ claims. However, fresh legal challenges and unresolved financial obligations have once again cast uncertainty over the release plans.