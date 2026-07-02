Dhruv Vikram's next with Karan Aravind Kumar goes on floor

CHENNAI: Actor Dhruv Vikram's fourth film, tentatively titled DV4, was formally launched with a pooja ceremony on Wednesday (July 1).
The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Karan Aravind Kumar, best known for Market Raja MBBS.
The makers shared photographs from the launch event on social media, announcing the commencement of production.
Described as an "out-and-out commercial entertainer", the film has been written by Karan Aravind Kumar and Saby.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Viki, editor J. Suriya, costume designer Praveen Raja, art director G. M. Sekhar and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor. Prithvi Pandiarajan's Rise & Roar is also associated with the project.
The makers have not yet announced the female lead or additional cast members.
Further details, including the title and release date, are expected to be revealed in the coming months.