Dhruv Vikram’s next titled Jackie

CHENNAI: Actor Dhruv Vikram’s upcoming film with director Karan Arvind Kumar has been titled Jackie. The makers unveiled the first look on Sunday, featuring Dhruv in an intense action avatar, with the tagline “No Retakes Allowed.”
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is written and directed by Karan Arvind Kumar and has been billed as an “out-and-out commercial entertainer”. The project marks Dhruv’s fourth film and Mythri’s fourth Tamil production.
Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, marking his second collaboration with Dhruv after Mahaan. The technical team includes cinematographer Viki, editor J Suriya.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film is Mythri Movie Makers’ fourth Tamil production after Good Bad Ugly, Dude and ModhaRathri. Further details about the cast and release are awaited.