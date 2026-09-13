Dhruv Vikram’s next titled Jackie

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is written and directed by Karan Arvind Kumar and has been billed as an “out-and-out commercial entertainer”. The project marks Dhruv’s fourth film and Mythri’s fourth Tamil production.



Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, marking his second collaboration with Dhruv after Mahaan. The technical team includes cinematographer Viki, editor J Suriya.