Dhruv Vikram's next Jackie goes on floors

Sharing a picture with the director, Dhruv wrote, “Happy Diwali, everyone! Here’s to a happy, safe and spectacular one. FYI, Jackie goes on floors from tomorrow!”

Jackie was first announced on September 18, with the makers releasing a glimpse featuring Dhruv as a stuntman. The film also stars Sai Dheena, Prudhvi Raj and Arunachaleshwaran Pa.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. The songs will feature lyrics by Dhruv, Asal Kolaar and Paal Dabba. The technical crew includes cinematographer Viki, editor Jayasuriya S, production designer GM Sekhar and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor.

Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar are producing Jackie under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.