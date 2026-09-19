Dhruv Vikram turns stuntman for Jackie

The promo begins with a director and stunt director asking a film star, Random Star Rahul, to perform a simple stunt himself. When he refuses, the team decides to use a body double.

Jackie, played by Dhruv, then arrives on the set to perform the stunt. A conversation with his girlfriend reveals that he has already suffered injuries while performing stunts in the past. But Jackie remains unfazed as he takes on a group of men charging towards him.