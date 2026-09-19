Dhruv Vikram turns stuntman for Jackie

CHENNAI: Actor Dhruv Vikram will play a stuntman and body double in his upcoming film Jackie - No Retakes Allowed, directed by Karan Arvind Kumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film marks the production house’s fourth Tamil venture. The makers recently released a promo titled Jackie - First Move, which introduces Dhruv’s character and offers a glimpse into the film’s world.
The promo begins with a director and stunt director asking a film star, Random Star Rahul, to perform a simple stunt himself. When he refuses, the team decides to use a body double.
Jackie, played by Dhruv, then arrives on the set to perform the stunt. A conversation with his girlfriend reveals that he has already suffered injuries while performing stunts in the past. But Jackie remains unfazed as he takes on a group of men charging towards him.
The situation takes an unexpected turn when another group arrives on the set, claiming they are ready for the shot. The director and stunt director soon realise that the men Jackie is fighting are not stunt performers but real villains.
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. National Award-winning composer Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music, while Viki is handling the cinematography. Jayasuriya is the editor, and GM Sekhar is the production designer. Action choreographer Vikram Mor is designing the stunt sequences.