Dhruv Vikram to team up with debut director Karan Aravindakumar

Dhruv, who made his Tamil debut with Adithya Varma and later shared screen space with his father Vikram in Mahaan, gained further attention with his recent outing Bison directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Following the film, there was much anticipation over his next move.

It is now learnt that Karan Aravindakumar, who earlier worked as an assistant director in Adithya Varma, will helm the project, said a Maalaimalar report.

He is also one of the writers of the upcoming film Karuppu, starring RJ Balaji and Suriya.