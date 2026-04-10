Dhruv Vikram to team up with debut director Karan Aravindakumar

CHENNAI: Actor Dhruv Vikram is set to collaborate with debutant director Karan Aravindakumar for his next project, according to latest reports.
Dhruv, who made his Tamil debut with Adithya Varma and later shared screen space with his father Vikram in Mahaan, gained further attention with his recent outing Bison directed by Mari Selvaraj.
Following the film, there was much anticipation over his next move.
It is now learnt that Karan Aravindakumar, who earlier worked as an assistant director in Adithya Varma, will helm the project, said a Maalaimalar report.
He is also one of the writers of the upcoming film Karuppu, starring RJ Balaji and Suriya.
Pre-production work for the new film is currently underway, and talks are on with Sai Abhyankkar to compose the music.